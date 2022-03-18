- Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody gave a press conference Thursday marking the two-year anniversary of the shelter-in-place order, thanking residents for complying with public-health guidelines during the pandemic. Cody cited the county's death rate from COVID, which was half that of the state average, as proof that the protocols worked. [ABC 7]
- Moderna is now seeking broader authorization from the FDA than was previously sought by Pfizer for a fourth booster dose of its mRNA vaccine. Moderna is seeking authorization for a fourth dose for all adults, while Pfizer was seeking it only for seniors. [Associated Press]
- A six-day teachers' strike has ended in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District in Sonoma County, and the union says it reached a tentative agreement with the district for pay raises. [KRON4]
- The USF Dons just got knocked out in the first round of the NCAA Championships, losing to Murray State 92-87 Thursday night, after ascending to the March Madness bracket for the first time since 1998. [Associated Press]
- Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, in collaboration with this socially minded content studio Attn:, has put out a video message about the Ukraine war directed at the Russian people. [KTVU]
- Los Gatos Mayor Rob Rennie announced this week that he is running for the District 28 Assembly seat, after the incumbent Mark Stone made a last-minute decision not to run again. [Bay Area News Group]
- Even though the median age of the Chronicle readership is 50, by their own admission, and people above the age of 35 don't tend to have to deal with this bullshit anymore, a quick note that critic Soleil Ho posted in their newsletter last week about a widely shared tweet about being charged petty sums by friends after attending a dinner party went viral. Ho has since gathered reader horror stories about similar experiences, and things like Venmo are partly to blame, but really the younger generations need to learn some goddamn manners. [Chronicle]
Photo courtesy of USF