- That SFUSD paycheck fiasco that has teachers camping out at the school district building is finally resolved. Pretty much all teachers are now paid, plus they won interest on back pay, a guarantee that all future payroll issues will be resolved within 72 hours, and some retroactive COVID sick pay. [SF Standard]
- The Castro Theatre’s redesign plans have been submitted to the Planning Department, even though Another Planet Entertainment is still being fairly tight-lipped about what they have in mind. The orchestra-level sets will be torn out and replaced with removable seating for concerts, the concession stand is moving to inside the theater, and they might even be putting in an elevator. [Hoodline]
- On the eve of Willie Brown’s 88th birthday, he gives the Chronicle an interview about his love of movies — especially the ones he had a cameo in. “I would not participate in any movie that killed people,” Brown said, which begs the question… Has he seen The Godfather: Part III, a film in which a ton of people are killed, and a film which he very much did participate in? [Chronicle]
- UC Hastings is having a heck of a time coming up with a new name for itself, now that they no longer want to carry the name of genocide artist Serrenus Hastings. [NY Times]
- Remember that SF-based Ukrainian marijuana kingpin who got into all manner of legal trouble with Rudy Giuliani? He’s been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison. [SF Standard]
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting dragged in all quarters for reading a Bono poem at a St. Patrick’s Day event which closed with the line “And Saint Patrick's name now Zelenskyy.”
Image: @leilanifarha via Twitter