- A powerful 7.3M earthquake struck the northern coast of Japan near Fukushima just after 8 a.m. our time, and a tsunami warning has been issued. California is reportedly safe from the tsunami threat. [Twitter / Chronicle]
- BART service was temporarily stopped Wednesday morning between Dublin and Pleasanton due to a person killed on the train tracks. Limited service in the San Francisco direction resumed after 7:40 a.m. [ABC 7 / KRON4]
- SFUSD teachers and staff were continuing their protest Tuesday over delayed and missing paychecks. [NBC Bay Area]
- The SFPD says they arrested two suspects Tuesday on suspicion of catalytic converter theft from a parked vehicle in SoMa, on the 700 block of Natoma Street. [KRON4]
- Video shows how an attempted home invasion in Oakland turned in to shots being fired, when the suspects were startled by someone banging on a door from the inside, mistaking the sound for gunshots, and shooting back. [KRON4]
- Those gas-price surcharges for Uber and Lyft rides kick in today. [NBC Bay Area]
- A mural at a hospice-care facility in Duboce Triangle keeps getting defaced. [KTVU]
- On the 21st day of Russia's invasion of his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed members of the U.S. Congress this morning, and conjured Pearl Harbor, showing graphic video of violence in the country to make his case for why the U.S. should be doing more to help Ukraine. [Associated Press / KTVU]
Photo: Jesse Gardner