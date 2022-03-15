- Michael Mina and about a half-dozen top executives from the Mina Group are launching yet another new boutique restaurant development group, this one based in Las Vegas. Mina will be a co-founder but not CEO, and the new group called TableOne Hospitality already has a mixed-use food hall lined up that they're bringing to Las Vegas. [SF Business Times]
- After former president Barack Obama’s diagnosis this weekend, Kamala Harris’ husband, First Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, has also tested positive for the virus. Harris herself was pulled out of an event scheduled for Tuesday where she was supposed to appear alongside the president, and bizarrely, it appears neither Biden nor Harris has been tested since Emhoff’s diagnosis. [CNN]
- The Bayview neighborhood has long been seen as a food desert, but the former Walgreens space in the Bayview Shopping Plaza may soon be a Lucky Supermarket. Lucky Supermarket’s parent corporation Save Mart Companies has put an application in with the Planning Commission on March 3, so the permit process is only starting, but this would be welcome news for the Bayview to have a full-service supermarket. [SF Business Times]
- Dexter star Michael C. Hall is coming to Oakland with his band, Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum, at the Starline Social Club on March 23. [East Bay Times]
- The Senate passed a bill Tuesday to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, apparently forgetting that we tried this back in the 1970s, and everyone hated it because it stayed dark so long on December mornings. [USA Today]
- Chronicle food critic Soleil Ho took on that “Got invited to someone’s place for dinner and they charged me for it….this is weird, right?” viral tweet, asking for people’s stories, and herself went semi-viral in the process. [Chronicle]
Image: Griffin Woolridge via Pexels