- Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law last night the legislature's fix for UC Berkeley's court-ordered enrollment cap, which amends CEQA — the state's vast environmental protection law — to fend off similar lawsuits for public universities. But now critics of CEQA want to see the whole thing overhauled, after it's been used to slow down development of all kinds for years, spuriously in the name of the environment. [New York Times]
- Rain moved in over the Bay Area overnight, and downtown San Francisco received about a tenth of an inch. All the rainfall totals aren't yet in, but it was really just a good sprinkle. [NWSBayArea/Twitter]
- The Omicron BA.2 subvariant is causing COVID cases to rise again in the UK, but here in the Bay Area it's most likely just going to slow the descent in the case count as people continue to gather without masks. [Chronicle]
- As gas prices rise, Republican lawmakers in Sacramento are pushing to suspend the state's 51-cent gas tax, to give relief to Californians. [KRON4]
- The jury is in place, including six alternates, in the fraud trial of former Theranos president Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani in San Jose. [CBS SF]
- The SFPD is investigating a hit-and-run late Saturday that injured a pedestrian in the Tenderloin, at the intersection of Turk and Leavenworth. [KRON4]
- Santa Rosa police have released a sketch of a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl by pulling her into his BMW sedan on March 7. [KRON4]
- After two years, Costco is ending its special shopping hours for seniors and first responders. [The Hill]
Photo: Jeremy Huang