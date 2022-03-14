- More rain is due Monday evening into Tuesday, starting in the North Bay, thanks to a light storm system coming down the coast — and there's a new sneaker wave warning. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous beach warning from 7 p.m. today until 7 p.m. Tuesday. [CBS SF]
- There's still no estimate from BART for when Red (Richmond) Line service will resume, as electrical repairs continue. Passengers are advised to use Yellow (Antioch) Line trains and transfer to the Orange Line at MacArthur to get to Berkeley, El Cerrito, and Richmond. [Bay City News]
- An officer-involved shooting in Stockton that critically injured a 19-year-old on Saturday is being investigated. [CBS SF]
- An early morning, one-alarm fire on De Long Street, in SF's Oceanview neighborhood, displaced five tenants and killed the family dog around 3 a.m. Monday. [CBS SF / Chronicle]
- Gas prices across the country appeared to plateau over the weekend. [KTVU]
- Fentanyl test strips are being given away in Bay Area bars amid growing concern over fentanyl-laced cocaine — like that which killed three friends in the Mission last week. [Chronicle]
- The University of San Francisco has fired baseball head coach Nino Giarratano over allegations of "persistent psychological abuse and repeated inappropriate sexual conduct," and this follows two months after the firing of associated coach Troy Nakamura. [KRON4]
- Oscar-winning actor William Hurt died over the weekend at the age of 71, from complications from prostate cancer. [KTVU]
- NFL quarterback and San Mateo native Tom Brady is not actually retiring, 40 days after saying he was, and tweeted Sunday that he'll return for a 23rd NFL season after all, again for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. [NFL.com]
Photo: PG&E/Alert Wildfire