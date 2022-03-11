- Caltrain service is somewhat disrupted today due to Thursday's fiery collision between a train and a construction crane in San Bruno. Commuters will have to take busses between South San Francisco and Millbrae, and there will be 69 trains running instead of the usual 104. [Twitter / KTVU]
- Today's the day that proof of vaccination no longer needs to be checked at the doors of most bars and restaurants in SF. Some restaurants and bars may continue checking for a while, but it's no longer required, and Mayor London Breed said in her State of the City address Wednesday, "It’s time to enjoy our lives after everything we’ve experienced." [CBS SF]
- A van parked outside the Old Mint building on Fifth Street caught fire on Thursday after being parked there all day. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. [Chronicle]
- Oakland police just arrested a suspect in the Christmas Eve murder of Ricky Bustos on Lakeshore Avenue. Police arrested Emmanuel Gardner-Craft on Sunday, and he's been charged with murder. [KRON4]
- A San Francisco woman from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Iryna Gorb, says that her parents' apartment building was shelled and they lost everything, and she has started a GoFundMe to help them recover. [KRON4]
- Uber and Lyft drivers in the Bay Area, obviously, are among the hardest hit by spiking gas prices. [CBS SF]
- Yet another chance for a light smattering of rain arrives Saturday night, with the North Bay the likeliest to get a sprinkling, and another weak system rolls over us on Monday night. [SFGate]
Photo: jvelten1/Twitter