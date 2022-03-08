- Having survived a pandemic and a recall attempt, Governor Gavin Newsom will give his third State of the State address today at 5 p.m. We don't have hints about what he'll emphasize, but likely it will be homelessness, his new mental health CARE Court proposal, economic recovery, etc. [Associated Press]
- A 12-year-old girl successfully fought off an alleged kidnapping attempt in Santa Rosa on Monday after a man in a BMW tried to pull her into his car. [Bay City News]
- Two workers at a home in the Oakland hills had to be rescued Monday morning after a 75-foot fall onto a hillside off Thorndale Drive. [Bay City News]
- A man in his 40s was found fatally shot Monday night on the 1200 block of 37th Avenue in Oakland's Fruitvale District. [East Bay Times]
- An electrical outage at a substation is causing problems on BART's Richmond line for the second day in a row. [East Bay Times]
- Doing some easy math, it is officially cheaper to ride BART from most parts of the East Bay to SF than to drive, given gas prices right now. [KRON4]
- President Biden announced a full ban of Russian oil imports over the war in Ukraine, but Russian oil represents only about 10 percent of U.S. imports, and this isn't likely to exacerbate already skyrocketing gas prices by that much more. [New York Times]
- There's an Apple event this morning at 10 a.m., likely unveiling a new MacBook and a new iPad Air, and maybe some other stuff. [The Verge]
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images