- A Vallejo case in which a woman was determined by police and the medical examiner to have committed suicide has drawn in the mayor, who sides with the woman's family and says she was murdered. 41-year-old Nitsa Green was engaged and happy, and trying to get pregnant, say her friends and family, and something about the story in which she was found dead on her porch covered in cuts on Jan. 31 doesn't add up. [Chronicle]
- Is Newsom's CARE Court proposal going to get anywhere without massive spending on transitional housing? An Examiner opinion piece suggests it's pure politics, and there currently aren't enough services or treatment beds for the people actively seeking to get off the streets, let alone the severely disabled who Newsom wants to force into treatment. [Examiner]
- The public drama continues over the arrest and denial of bail for retired MMA fighter Cain Velasquez, in a Morgan Hill vigilantism case from last week. Supporters (like Joe Rogan) say that Velasquez was justifiably taking matters into his own hands after the courts failed to protect a four-year-old child from an alleged molester. [TMZ / CBS Sports]
- SF DA Chesa Boudin is working with state Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblymember Phil Ting on a bill that would outlaw the use of crime victims' DNA to prosecute them for later crimes, following that SFPD rape kit incident. [CBS SF]
- Investigators with the SFPD arrested a known gang member and his girlfriend after a loaded Glock handgun and extended magazine was found during a search in a Disney/Pixar backpack being worn by the gang member’s 18-month-old child. [CBS SF]
- A 46-year-old Petaluma man, splitting lanes on his motorcycle on southbound 101 in Marin County, died early Monday morning when traffic suddenly stopped and he collided with a van, according to the CHP. [Chronicle / Press Democrat]
- Another motorcyclist, this one from Alameda, died in a Sunday evening crash in East Oakland. [Bay City News]
