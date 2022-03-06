- Caltrans will perform bridge maintenance from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. until March 23, which is expected to cause long delays. Two of the five lanes on the western span of the bridge will shutter during the above-mentioned time frame Sundays through Fridays; the state's transportation agency has advised drivers to plan accordingly and brace themselves for lengthy overnight delays. [KPIX]
- Three men were shot near the Oakland airport Friday. All the victims — who are described as being in their twenties — were transported to nearby hospitals and are said to be in stable condition; no suspects have yet to be arrested in relation to the shootings. [NBC Bay Area]
- Though the Bay Area has seen a massive downtick in recorded COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the true "rock bottom" of those figures might not be reached for another four weeks. [Chronicle]
- With al fresco dining firmly cemented in our pandemic-recovering future, the future of East Oakland's beloved parklets looks promising after legislation was unanimously passed by the Oakland City Council to make the Flex Streets Initiative — an emergency program that helps businesses open more outdoor seating areas — permanent. [Oaklandside]
- Mission Housing, a nonprofit that works at restoring and maintaining affordable housing units in the city, will start a complete remodel of 69 of San Francisco’s remaining public housing at the cost of about $50M. [Mission Local]
- Central America suffered historic wildfires in 2021 that ravaged the region... and this year might be a repeat of that devastation after El Salvador recently declared a "red alert" as 20 forest fires have already burned in 2022 inside protected areas and buffer zones. [Mongabay]
- After previous ceasefire agreements were reportedly not honored in Ukraine, Russia's attacks have now effectively halted most evacuation efforts in the country — especially in the harder-hit southern and coastal cities, where pictures of dead bodies next to luggage offer a new grim view into the violence unfolding. [Associated Press]
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/MasaoTaira