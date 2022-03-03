- Thunder and lightning boomed across the East Bay early Thursday morning, thanks to the current weather system and unstable air. There were reports of hail in Concord, as well as rain elsewhere around the Bay. [KTVU]
- During a Police Commission meeting Wednesday night, SFPD Chief Bill Scott again apologized for the department's use of a rape victim's DNA to prosecute them in a separate crime. "This was something that should not have happened," Scott said. "As far as we know, we'll see, as far as we know it was a singular event." [ABC 7]
- The victim in Tuesday morning's fatal shooting in Monte Rio, which led to a shelter-in-place situation, was the suspect's 72-year-old father. [KRON4]
- San Jose has seen about one pedestrian death per week so far this year, after yet another one this week. [Chronicle]
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced yesterday that his office is launching an investigation into the impacts of TikTok on the physical and mental health of teenagers in the state. [Chronicle]
- A three-ton piece of rocket, believed to likely be a piece of a Chinese rocket that was launched nearly a decade ago, has been tumbling through space and is scheduled to slam into the far side of the moon on Friday. [ABC 7]
- A Justin Bieber concert on Wednesday night was the first at San Jose's SAP Center to happen without masks on the audience in two years. [CBS SF]
Photo: Felix Mittermeier