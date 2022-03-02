- A suspect driving a stolen van died in Oakland on Wednesday after the van burst into flames following a police pursuit. The male suspect, who has not been identified, continued driving the van after police deployed "stop strips" that punctured its tires while a helicopter followed overhead, the wheels ultimately caught fire, and "other accelerants" inside the van caused a fire that ended up being the man's cause of death. [KTVU]
- Asking rents in San Francisco remain about 20% below pre-pandemic levels, but still 6% higher than this time last year. Also, the number of apartments listed for rent are back right down where they were before the pandemic. [Socketsite]
- Gilroy resident and former UFC champ Cain Velasquez was arraigned Wednesday on 10 counts of attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges following a Monday shooting in Morgan Hill that injured one person. Velasquez was allegedly seeking vengeance against a man who was accused of molesting a 4-year-old relative, but the injured person was not that man. [KTVU]
- The Chronicle is somehow shocked that "despite open-air drug dealing" that has happened on the streets of the Tenderloin and mid-Market for about three decades, the new luxe housing that has sprung up along Market is "filling up fast." [Chronicle]
- Fremont, San Francisco, and San Jose all made WalletHub's top five "Happiest Cities" list, with Fremont ranking number one for employment, well-being, and community. [KRON4]
- There's been some significant drama at New York public radio station WNYC after former SF Chronicle Editor-in-Chief Audrey Cooper took over in 2020, and it's spilled over into the pages of the Columbia Journalism Review.
- People lost their minds on Twitter last night when three contestants on Wheel of Fortune failed to solve the puzzle "Another feather in your cap" after ten attempts, because apparently these contestants had never heard that very common phrase before? [ABC 7]
Photo: Daniel Abadia