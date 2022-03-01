- The deadline for the conclusion of negotiations between Major League Baseball and its players association has been extended until 5 p.m. today. There had been a Feb. 28 deadline for bargaining over players' base pay and more issues, in order to avoid canceling any regular-season games. [Associated Press]
- California Senator Alex Padilla announced he tested positive for COVID-19. Padilla said the result came out of routine testing, and that he was asymptomatic and isolating. [KRON4]
- Nobel Prize-winning UC Berkeley scientist Jennifer Doudna and French scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier just lost their patent case concerning the human application of the gene-editing CRISPR technology. It's complicated, but basically the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office doesn't focus on who discovered a technology, but rather the first to establish its applicable use, which it said goes to the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT. [Bay Area News Group]
- A 43-year-old death row inmate at San Quentin, Joshua M. Miracle, died of unknown causes after being transferred to an outside hospital on Sunday night. Miracle was sentenced to death in 2006 in Santa Barbara County for the stabbing murder of Elias Raymond Silva, who was stabbed 48 times. [CBS SF / Mercury News]
- Women celebrating a child's birthday at Ocean Beach on Saturday say they were the victims of an unprovoked attack by a clearly mentally ill man, and one of the women was hit in a face with a hurled can. [ABC 7]
- A 39-year-old man killed his three daughters and their chaperone before killing himself during an apparent supervised visit at a Sacramento church on Monday evening. [Associated Press]
- Hillary Clinton went on MSNBC last night to call out the Biden Treasury Department for not locking Russians out of cryptocurrency exchanges, which are being used to move money as more traditional markets are being hit with sanctions. [Boston Herald]
Photo: Corleone Brown