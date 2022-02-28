- SF Unified School District and the city's Department of Public Health are now — big surprise — at odds over the school mask mandate. DPH announced Monday that it would align with the state's guidelines to drop the masks in schools starting March 12, but the district said today it would do no such thing... and this argument seems likely to persist. [Chronicle]
- Richelle Nice, also known as Juror No. 7 in the 2004 trial of convicted wife-killer Scott Peterson, sobbed on the stand in a San Mateo County court today. Nice has been grilled by Peterson's attorneys over two days as they argue to get him a new trial, and today she admitted to writing "too many" letters to Peterson while he was in jail, on the recommendation of her therapist. [KRON4]
- A top official in San Francisco’s teachers union, Frank Lara, who's also a fifth-grade teacher at Buena Vista Horace Mann, has spurred a social media outcry after amplifying statements on Twitter that blame the U.S. and NATO for Putin's invasion of Ukraine. State Senator Scott Wiener, among others, lashed out at Lara, saying he was amplifying Russian propaganda. [Chronicle]
- A San Jose city councilperson is pushing to end the city's Sister City relationship with Yekaterinburg, the fourth-largest city in Russia. [NBC Bay Area]
- Did Mayor London Breed only launch that crackdown on Tenderloin crime and drugs after getting pressured by Union Square hotel owners? [48 Hills]
- Oakland's Black Joy Parade happened Sunday for the fifth time ever, and Hoodline has photos.
- The rider of a horse at the Black Joy Parade, and presumably the horse, were injured after a car hit the horse on Sunday. [KTVU]
- A third group of honorees in the Castro's Rainbow Honor Walk has been announced, with 24 new names to be added, including Billie Holliday and gay marriage plaintiff Edith Windsor. [Hoodline]
Top image: Cheerleaders from Oakland's McClymonds High School at the Black Joy Parade on Sunday. Photo by Cheryl Guerrero/Hoodline