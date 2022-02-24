- A small woodland vegetation fire broke out Wednesday night near Guerneville in Sonoma County, and it was estimated to be about two acres as of Thursday morning. Firefighters were having some trouble reaching the blaze, which is burning in an unincorporated area east of Armstrong Woods Road with no roads going near it. [Press Democrat]
- Russia launched widespread attacks, via airstrikes and shelling, on Ukraine early Thursday, hitting multiple cities and targets. Russian forces appeared to want to take control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant site for unknown reasons, and to seize control of an airstrip outside of Kyiv that has strategic importance. [Associated Press]
- The Ukraine attack and impending invasion have sent crude oil prices up, and it's causing gasoline prices around the Bay Area to spike further toward $5 per gallon. [Mercury News]
- A Gilroy woman, Mariposa Castro, has been sentenced for 45 days in jail for her participation in the January 6th breach of the Capitol. [Bay City News]
- A small truck convoy left the Mojave Desert town of Adelanto, California on Wednesday, heading on a cross-country trip to D.C. to protest whatever, you name it, mask mandates, people treading on "freedom." [KTVU]
- Michelle Kuiper, the wife of 37 years of beloved San Francisco Giants play-by-play announcer Duane Kuiper, passed away unexpectedly over the weekend at age 64. [CBS SF]
- Food truck operators in San Francisco say that business has been picking up in recent weeks with more people out and about. [CBS SF]
Photo: PG&E/AlertWildfire