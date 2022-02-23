- Another bad Millennium Tower update: The sinking and tilting has caused a one-inch gap to form between the tower and its podium structure. Engineers say it's still structurally sound, but NBC Bay Area described the building as "sliding," which building reps deny. [NBC Bay Area / Chronicle]
- A woman was struck and killed by a VTA bus in San Jose today. The bus reportedly ran over her directly after the driver had refused to let her board because she was not wearing a mask. [KRON4]
- The James Beard Award "long list" is out, and it features 10 NorCal nominees in the Best Chef: California category, as well as two for Emerging Chef. House of Prime Rib got listed for hospitality, and Willy Ng, the owner of Koi Palace and Palette Tea House, is a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurateur. [Eater]
- A literal dumpster fire on a trailer caused the brief shutdown of Highway 4 in Discovery Bay today. [CBS SF]
- The CDC is now recommending waiting eight weeks between COVID vaccine shots for some, especially young men, to reduce the risk of myocarditis. [CNBC]
- A truck caravan organized by far-right groups is making its way to Washington, DC. [New York Times]
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images