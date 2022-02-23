- As of Tuesday, the Bay Area is averaging 26 new COVID cases a day per 100,000 residents, and three counties just dipped back to the CDC's orange or "moderate" tier for virus transmission. San Mateo, Alameda and Marin counties all dipped out of the red as of yesterday, and San Francisco should follow soon. [Chronicle]
- This l'il cold front we've been shivering through succeeded in bringing snow to various higher elevations around NorCal. PG&E's wildfire cameras captured some images of snow-topped peaks on Mount Hamilton in the South Bay and elsewhere. [Chronicle]
- A sophisticated "ghost gun factory" was found inside a home in San Jose's quiet Willow Glen neighborhood. [NBC Bay Area]
- Some parts of the Bay Area, including Danville and Livermore, even saw some hail on Tuesday. [KTVU]
- Similar to what's been seen in Southern California, hundreds of antisemitic flyers, blaming Jews for the COVID-19 pandemic, have appeared outside homes in the Berkeley hills in recent days. [Berkeleyside]
- Tuesday's SF school board meeting, which was supposed to include a momentous vote on layoffs, had to be adjourned early because the meeting agenda was not posted online as is required by law. [Chronicle]
- A pair of twins were delivered on "Twosday" (yesterday), i.e. 2/02/2022, at Stanford Children's Health. [Mercury News]
- Oakland's "Pie Guy," Francisco "Pancho" Aranda, has died at the age of 93. [KTVU]
Photo courtesy of PG&E