- The San Jose Police Department has completed a six-week sweep that arrested 35 sexual assault suspects. The San Jose PD has released the names and mugshots of all 35 suspects, and some of their crimes date back as far as 2016. But it’s unclear why some of the suspects have been allowed to roam free for years. [KTVU]
- The victim of Friday’s fatal South of Market fentanyl overdose has been identified as 16-year-old Victorria Moran-Hidalgo of Stanislaus County. She’d been reported missing three times since last September, and most recently had run away from a group home in Concord, and SFPD continues their investigation while classifying the case as “suspicious.” [SF Standard]
- In what will likely bring more national attention to the SFPD vs. Chesa Bouvin PR war, Rep. Adam Schiff asked the FBI to look into the use of DNA rape-kit evidence to prosecute a rape victim for property crime. Meanwhile, SF supervisor Hillary Ronen and State Senator Scott Wiener are both planning to introduce legislation to ban the use of DNA collected in rape kits to prosecute suspects, at their state and local levels, respectively. [Chronicle]
- The Examiner has a deep dive into the saga of the Proxy outdoor movie theater parcel in Hayes Valley, which outdoor movies are great and all, but that parcel was supposed to be affordable housing years ago. [SF Examiner]
- A yet-unnamed victim was struck and killed by a northbound Caltrain just before 2 p.m. south of San Mateo’s Hillsdale station. [@CaltrainAlerts via Twitter]
- The SF Fire Department has two new “therapy dogs” Marley and Sadie, which may sound fun and frivolous, but the department says in a release that “Over the last six years, the number of suicides for firefighters and EMS workers has surpassed the number of line-of duty deaths nationwide,” and these pups specialize in deterring depression. [NBC Bay Area]
