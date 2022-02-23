Four people were trapped inside a confined space within the I-280 overpass near Bosworth Street when an encampment fire broke out early Wednesday morning, and one of them perished while SF Fire crews were able to save the other three.

A nightmare scenario played out after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, as temperatures dipped into the 30s overnight. The Chronicle reports that an encampment fire near the Glen Park BART station left four people trapped in a confined space within the overpass structure. While SF Fire Department personnel were able to rescue all four, one died quickly thereafter and the other three were critically injured.

FIRE-- CONFINED SPACE RESCUE



0017– 280SB AT BOSWORTH ONRAMP ENCAMPMENT FIRE IN OVERPASS VOID

0030– 3 ADULTS RESCUED IN CRITICAL CONDITION

0216- RESCUE EFFORTS FOR 1 ADULT CONTINUES ACTIVE INCIDENT—AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/acS4o6gBzx — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 23, 2022

SFFD was called onto the scene shortly before 1:30 a.m. on reports of a wildland fire. Upon arrival, they discovered four individuals were trapped inside some sort of confinement in the I-280 overpass near the intersection of Bosworth Street.

UPDATE— 4TH ADULT RESCUED PARAMEDICS PERFORMING LIFE SAVING TASKS—CRITICAL CONDITION—AVOID AREA https://t.co/fVmUzUUky1 pic.twitter.com/P4VOE1ODJP — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 23, 2022

According to KTVU, “Initially three adults were rescued – all of them in critical condition. But it took firefighters more than two hours to rescue the fourth person. They say they performed life-saving measures on them, but one of the four people has since died.”

The victims’ names have not been released. And while one would initially assume the fire was started for warmth, Bay City News reports that SFFD “called an arson investigation team to the scene.”

UPDATE- INCIDENT UNDER CONTROL-FIRE UNDER INVESTIGATION @CHPSanFrancisco



INCIDENT SUMMARY VIDEO: https://t.co/sbGMnXwi6d https://t.co/wyGtQb8qdV — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 23, 2022

This is at least the third encampment fire this month in San Francisco. Two weeks ago, a larger encampment fire at Silver Terrace fortunately resulted in no injuries. The Bayview also saw an encampment fire that same week.

This week is going to be COLD. HSH is caring for our unhoused neighbors by opening a pop-up shelter at the Gene Friend Rec Center (270 6th St). No referral needed! Walk-ups are encouraged starting at 10am tomorrow (2/23). For more information please visit: https://t.co/aILXHH1L6z — SF Dept. of Homelessness & Supportive Housing (@SF_HSH) February 23, 2022

If you or someone you know needs shelter amidst this cold spell — which is expected to last all week — the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing is operating multiple Emergency Cold Weather Pop-up Shelters through Saturday.

Image: @SFFDPIO via Twitter



