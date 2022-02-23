Four people were trapped inside a confined space within the I-280 overpass near Bosworth Street when an encampment fire broke out early Wednesday morning, and one of them perished while SF Fire crews were able to save the other three.

A nightmare scenario played out after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, as temperatures dipped into the 30s overnight. The Chronicle reports that an encampment fire near the Glen Park BART station left four people trapped in a confined space within the overpass structure. While SF Fire Department personnel were able to rescue all four, one died quickly thereafter and the other three were critically injured.

SFFD was called onto the scene shortly before 1:30 a.m. on reports of a wildland fire. Upon arrival, they discovered four individuals were trapped inside some sort of confinement in the I-280 overpass near the intersection of Bosworth Street.  

According to KTVU, “Initially three adults were rescued – all of them in critical condition. But it took firefighters more than two hours to rescue the fourth person. They say they performed life-saving measures on them, but one of the four people has since died.”

The victims’ names have not been released. And while one would initially assume the fire was started for warmth, Bay City News reports that SFFD “called an arson investigation team to the scene.”

This is at least the third encampment fire this month in San Francisco. Two weeks ago, a larger encampment fire at Silver Terrace fortunately resulted in no injuries. The Bayview also saw an encampment fire that same week.  

If you or someone you know needs shelter amidst this cold spell — which is expected to last all week — the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing is operating multiple Emergency Cold Weather Pop-up Shelters through Saturday.  

Related: Another Encampment Fire Sends Smoke Over Bayview [SFist]

Image: @SFFDPIO via Twitter