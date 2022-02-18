- Pleasanton police fatally shot a domestic violence suspect who was carrying a kitchen knife on Thursday, following an hours-long standoff. Police have not said whether the suspect was threatening the officers with the knife, and it's not clear if Attorney General Rob Bonta's office is intervening to investigate. [Chronicle]
- The Oakland City Council voted late Thursday to certify the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the proposed A's stadium complex at Howard Terminal. The 6-2 vote pushes the project one step closer to becoming a reality, and a binding financial agreement between the city and the A's could happen this summer. [KTVU]
- A cargo ship carrying cars — mostly Porsches and Volkswagens coming from Emden, Germany — caught fire in the Atlantic Ocean and its entire crew had to abandon ship. The burning ship is now just floating and burning near the Azores, and the shipping company is arranging for a tow. [CNN]
- Sonoma Vice Mayor Kelso Barnett was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of DUI. [Bay City News]
- Oakland's school board is holding an emergency meeting today in which they might reverse course on their controversial plan to close seven schools and consolidate several others. [KTVU]
- Family and friends of a missing 24-year-old Oakley woman, Alexis Gabe — missing since visiting an ex-boyfriend's house in Antioch on January 26 — are redoubling their search efforts this weekend. [Bay Area News Group]
- San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott and District Attorney Chesa Boudin say they will, at the urging of the attorney general, hammer out an interim agreement about investigating police use-of-force cases before their memo of understanding expires next week. [Chronicle]
- The giant new mid-Market Whole Foods, in the Trinity Place complex (at 8th Street), is just a few weeks from its grand opening. [Hoodline]