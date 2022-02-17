- Giants pitchers and catchers would have reported to Spring Training by now, but the MLB lockout is still in effect, and Cactus League games are officially in jeopardy. Negotiations between the league and the player's union have more or less produced zilch, as sides are far apart on the competitive balance tax and salaries for younger players. [Chronicle]
- DNA evidence just cracked the 1996 Sonoma County cold case murder of Michelle Marie Veal, but the killer had already died in prison in Decemeber. The murderer was San Francisco resident Jack Alexander Bokin Jr., who was alreadyserving a 231-year sentence for kidnapping, rape, false imprisonment, attempted murder, and (sigh) oral copulation of a person under 14 years of age. [KRON-4]
- Mission Local interviewed half a dozen veteran police about the bodycam footage in Dacari Spiers police beating that has roiled relations between the DA and SFPD, and they all agree this was massively irresponsible law enforcement work. Assessments include "suboptimal policing,” “a level of savagery I just can’t wrap my brain around,” “that was a shitty response,” and “this was fucked from the start.” [Mission Local]
- A 30-year-old Elk Grove man has been charged with murdering his 27-year-old cellmate at Santa Rita Jail in November. [Bay Area News Group]
- The body of a man that turned up along Muir Beach has been identified as 29-year-old Jose Padilla, a biotechnology student who’s worked at Gary Danko for 12 years. [KTVU]
- A number of school board recall proponents are not handling their Tuesday victory gracefully, instead pummeling Gabriela López and Alison Collins with trash racist messages like “fuck you Mexican pigshit” and "go back to your shithole country." [@idamoj via Twitter]
Image: Pixabay via Unsplash