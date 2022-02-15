- It's SF school board election recall day! This recall is being watched by Democrats around the country, and other places where school boards are embattled, as it's being painted as a (typical SF) battle between the Left and the Far Left. [Bay Area News Group]
- Still need a primer on why we're having this election? We tried to explain the school board kerfuffle here, but those living in the eastern half(ish) of the city are also voting in a primary for David Chiu's former Assembly seat, and this the first of possibly four times we'll be voting on that this year.
- A 16-year-old skier died in a collision at a competitive event at Palisades Tahoe on Sunday. Tahoe City resident Scott Lapp was participating in the Tahoe Junior Freeride Series event when he collided with another skier at the bottom of the course. [Bay Area News Group]
- Highland Hospital in Oakland is seeking the public's help to identify a man who's been there since February 7, between 30 and 40 years old, and who has some distinctive tattoos. He was found near a homeless encampment near 23rd Ave. and Martin Luther King Blvd., and he's current intubated. [KTVU]
- There was a major backup on eastbound 580 in Oakland Monday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the freeway near the Park Boulevard exit. [NBC Bay Area]
- There was a 'Day Without Immigrants' rally in San Francisco on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Oakland memorial for late Raiders coach and football commentator John Madden was last night, and Madden's widow made a remark about how John believed "in the Oakland Raiders," taking a stab at the team's relocation to Vegas. [KTVU]
- People keep trying to explain why SF teenager Eileen Gu is skiing for China in the Olympics, but maybe they shouldn't. [CBS SF]
- Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall will co-host the Oscars this year, marking the first time since 1987 that the show has had three co-hosts. [KRON4]
Photo: SFist