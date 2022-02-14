- California officials announced Monday that no changes are being made yet to the mask mandate for schoolchildren. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the issue would be revisited on February 28, and it was "reasonable" to believe that things are headed in the right direction for dropping the mandate. [KRON4]
- It's not just SF fans: 'Destructive' crowds flooded into downtown Los Angeles Sunday night, jumped on top of city buses, and committed acts of vandalism following the Rams' Super Bowl win. Look familiar? [KTVU]
- Until we have more data in this week, you probably shouldn't put much stock in this alarmist Chronicle piece about COVID cases leveling off in the Bay Area. The overall trend in cases and hospitalizations remains steadily downward, and this seems like it's based on a weird snapshot of unreliable information. [Chronicle]
- A mediation has failed and a teachers strike could be imminent in West Contra Costa County. The teachers' union is seeking a 12.5% pay raise over three years. [CBS SF]
- The SFPD just announced the arrest of 27-year-old San Francisco resident Mario Ramirez for the attempted murder of a 39-year-old man on January 29 on the 2000 block of Mission Street. [CBS SF]
- A five-year-veteran of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Dublin Police Deputy Aubrey Phillips, died suddenly of an aneurysm while on duty early Saturday, shortly following a traffic stop. [KTVU]
- An executive at Levi's, Jennifer Sey, who was an executive vice president overseeing marketing and merchandising at the company, has resigned after facing pressure from colleagues, she says, not to express her opinions opposing pandemic school closures and other public health policies. [Chronicle]
- A judge in New York has said he will dismiss a defamation case agains the New York Times that was brought by Sarah Palin, saying that lawyers for Palin failed to prove the Times had acted with "actual malice" in a 2017 editorial that linked Palin's campaign with politically motivated shootings. [CNN]
