- The USGS recorded a 3.3M earthquake Friday that had its epicenter less than two miles from downtown San Leandro. This comparably small tremor follows last weekend's 3.1M quake, which caused light shaking and could be felt as far away as Vallejo; "light shaking" from yesterday's tremor could be felt as far away as Berkeley. [USGS]
- SARS-CoV-2 has caused another pandemic: the expansion of Bay Area food desserts. And the only full-service grocery store in West Oakland, Community Foods Market on San Pablo Avenue, is set to permanently close tomorrow. [KPIX]
- The San Jose Planning Commission is recommending the City greenlight more cannabis dispensaries to help bolster economic growth and capitalize on what's proving to be an evergreen consumer practice. [Hoodline]
- Moms 4 Housing, a pro-housing rights nonprofit in Oakland, welcomed its first official tenants — "a mother and her toddler son" — after they moved into the West Oakland home on Magnolia Street in December of last year, the same house that garnered national attention after previous residents of the house refused to be evicted in 2020. [Chronicle]
- That broken elevator at Oakland's main public library won't be fixed any time soon. [Oaklandside]
- With Super Bowl Sunday tomorrow, Bay Area doctors are urging people to say Covid-19-safe as the region continues to recover from the worst of the Omicron surge. [NBC Bay Area]
- 2022 is already off to a terrible start for the Amazon Rainforest... now that new peer-reviewed data shows the planet's largest continuous jungle has suffered its highest rate of deforestation observed within the past 14 years. [Mongabay]
- Tensions between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine tighten as a looming invasion from Russia seems inevitable at this point; U.S. Embassy officials have warned all citizens to leave the country as soon as possible; a recent phone call between Putin and Biden heard the sitting U.S. President warned of "severe costs" that might come, should Russia continue its hostility toward Ukraine. [NYT]
Photo: Getty Images/yhelfman