Barack and Michelle Obama's nearly life-sized portraits that normally hang in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery are coming to SF this summer. The two massive paintings — Barack's painted by artist Kehinde Wiley, and Michelle’s pieced produced by Amy Sherald — will debut to the public the second floor of the de Young Museum on June 18 and will stay on display until August 14; “we are thrilled that Bay Area audiences will have the opportunity to experience these powerful, iconic paintings in person at the de Young museum," said CEO and Director of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco Tom Campbell in a press release. [The Bold Italic/Datebook]

We're excited to announce that the portraits of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will be coming to the de Young on June 18th 🇺🇸 #ObamaPortraitsTour



(R) © 2018 Kehinde Wiley. (L) © National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution. pic.twitter.com/0npGd97k8M — de Young Museum (@deyoungmuseum) February 9, 2022

The Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner’s Officer said Friday morning that former A’s outfielder and first baseman Jeremy Giambi died by suicide Wednesday; Giambi was 47 years old. [KRON4]

Local police are investigating a shooting in Morgan Hill off Monterey Road. [KPIX]

The Outer Sunset is one step closer to getting its first dispensary after SF's Planning Commission on Thursday approved a new cannabis dispensary at 4033a Judah Street. [Hoodline]

Eater SF writer Flora Tsapovsky penned this gorgeous essay on how San Francisco's food scene is synonymous with both love and friendship. [Eater SF]

In a particular 2022 plot twist: Wordle apparently played a part in saving an 80-year-old woman from a home invasion in Chicago this week. [ABC7]

Private landlords across the country are now attempting to evict tenants, even after local, state, and national rent relief payments were given; a common workaround to evict these individuals is having them re-apply for units and raising monthly rent payments that would exceed the tenant's income need to acquire the lease. [Associated Press]

A massive, peer-review study published in Nature Medicine on 7 February found that COVID-19 can cause a significant toll on heart health... that may not show any signs of improvement for at least a year after recovery. [Science]

Photo: Visitors view the official portrait of former president Barack Obama by Kehinde Wiley at The Art Institute of Chicago on June 18, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago is the first stop of the The Obama Portraits Tour, organized by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery and running from June 2021 through May 2022. Other scheduled stops on the tour include New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)