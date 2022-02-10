- Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to unveil the state's plan for endemic COVID as soon as Monday. The plan is likely to address the concerns of teachers over the possibility of lifting the mask mandate for schoolchildren when so many remain unvaccinated. [CalMatters]
- Truck driver protests like the one seen in Ottawa, Canada in recent weeks could be coming to the U.S., and one may be planning to disrupt the Super Bowl in L.A. The Department of Homeland Security is warning police departments that similar truck convoys could be planning to protest vaccine mandates, and one may be planning to block roads and disrupt the State of the Union address on March 1st. [The Hill]
- A 31-year-old Sacramento man, Donte Neal, was taken into custody Monday at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin for the November 6 murder of the father of his wife's children in Oakland. [East Bay Times]
- A multiple injury crash this morning was blocking the northbound right lanes of 101 in Brisbane heading into San Francisco. [KRON4]
- Three club hockey players from a Santa Rosa team were arrested last Saturday for sexual assault in Reno, and they apparently documented the incident on cellphone cameras. [KTVU]
- Finnegan Lee Elder, now 22, of San Francisco, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, now 20, of Marin, entered a courtroom in Rome today to begin the appeal of their 2021 murder conviction for the 2019 killing of a police officer. [KTVU]
- During a virtual meeting of the SF Police Commission last night, commissioners expressed frustration that SFPD Chief Bill Scott backed out of an agreement with the DA's Office about use-of-force investigations, and Scott defended the decision. [ABC 7]
- A weather record was broken Wednesday in Oakland when the temperature in downtown hit 75 degrees, breaking the earlier record of 74 set on February 9, 2006. [Chronicle]
Photo: Sander Yigin