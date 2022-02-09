- The search has been called off for 28-year-old fisherman Jose Padilla, who was knocked off rocks by a wave at Muir Beach on Monday and was swept out to sea. The two other men were rescued, but the Coast Guard has been unable to find Padilla, who was a biotech student at City College of San Francisco. [ABC 7]
- Dacari Spiers testified today about his 2019 baton beating in the trial of SFPD Officer Terrance Stangel. Spiers denied all suggestions that he was abusing his girlfriend or holding her in a headlock at the time that two SFPD officers confronted him and knocked him to the ground. [Chronicle]
- Spiers' girlfriend at the time, Breonna Richard, testified Tuesday that Spiers never laid a hand on her when they were together, and, she insisted, if he had been acting violently toward her she would have told police then and there. [Mission Local]
- SF Police are seeking help finding a 74-year-old Bayview man who has been missing for three weeks. [KRON4]
- A small wildfire broke out today in a remote area of Marin County near Stinson Beach, but firefighters say forward progress of the fire has been stopped. [NBC Bay Area]
- Another $5 billion has been tacked on to high-speed rail budget. [NBC Bay Area]
- Former A's player Jason Giambi, who played for the team in the early aughts, has died at the age of 47 of unreported causes. [KTVU]
- Bob Saget died from an accidental blow the head, a coroner's report has concluded — as in he likely hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, went to sleep and never woke up. [Associated Press]
