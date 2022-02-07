- The SFPD is seeking a suspect believed responsible for three bank robberies on Saturday. The suspect changed clothes between each robbery, but one article of clothing is visible in surveillance video in two robberies. [KTVU]
- After being shamed in the media and by the state attorney general, the Peninsula town of Woodside has reversed its declaration last week that the entire town is a mountain lion sanctuary. Woodside town officials, many said, only made the declaration in order to avoid having more housing built under SB 9, and the town says it will start taking SB 9 applications this week. [CBS SF]
- A hiker had to be rescued by helicopter from a cliffside in Daly City’s Palisades Park on Sunday. [Bay City News]
- An estimated 300 people participated in a sideshow in Benicia on Friday night, after which one participant was arrested, and some stores in the area were vandalized and robbed. [KTVU]
- Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines are planning to merge in a $6.6 billion deal. [CNN]
- Bay Area figure skater Vincent Zhou has tested positive for COVID while in Beijing, and he may have to isolate and not compete if his test is confirmed. [NPR]
T0p image via SFPD