- Mark Zuckerberg's already put Facebook's money where his mouth is when it comes to the Metaverse, and some unexpectedly high spending on the project has led to a rare decline in Facebook/Meta's profits. Meta's share price fell 22.6% to $249.90 in after-hours trading, and if the drop holds on Thursday morning it will mean Meta's market cap will drop by $200 billion. [Associated Press]
- The SFPD is formally withdrawing from an agreement allowing the DA's office to lead all investigations into use of force by police officers. Chief Bill Scott said the department was withdrawing from the agreement that was created under former DA George Gascon and renewed last year, because of as-yet unproven claims that a DA's investigator was pressured to withhold evidence in a 2019 case involving a baton beating near Fisherman's Wharf. [Chronicle]
- Charges were reduced in the cases of two of the nine defendants nabbed for November smash-and-grab retail robberies in SF, and the anti-Boudin crowd is making noise. The two defendants, 27-year-old Michael Ray of San Francisco and 32-year-old Raynard Jones of Georgia have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors — even though Boudin gave a press conference after the arrests saying "this is not misdemeanor conduct, this is felony conduct." [ABC 7]
- The controversial, temporary rule that allowed COVID-positive but asymptomatic healthcare workers in California to return to work without isolation has expired. [KRON4]
- The Colorado Fire near Big Sur is now 100% contained. [Mercury News]
- The $41 million pedestrian bridge in Fremont that connects Warm Springs Station with an area west of the BART tracks where the Tesla factory has just opened. [East Bay Times]
- Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, California's first surgeon general, announced Wednesday that she is resigning after three years on the job to prioritize herself and her family. [CBS SF]