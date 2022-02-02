It's a windy day all over the Bay, and winds took out a tree next to the BART tracks south of San Francisco, leading to a service interruption in the direction of SFO and Millbrae.

The tree fell onto the tracks around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, and a Millbrae-bound train then struck it, causing equipment damage. As of 11:54 a.m., BART tweeted that service was stopped between 24th Street/Mission and Daly City as a result of the situation.

The Mercury News reported that a tree branch fell and hit a train, not the other way around. The location of the tree was not reported.

Passengers trying to get to Daly City were being advised to take Muni, but that doesn't help anyone trying to get to the airport. And then BART announced a few minutes later that service had been restored, but with delays — with single-tracking happening between 24th Street and Daly City.

BART service has halted in the SFO/Millbrae directions between 24th St Mission and Daly City stations. We understand a train hit a fallen tree on the tracks, causing equipment damage. Crews are at scene to resolve matter. Please take @sfmta_muni from 24th Mission southbound https://t.co/Ujry9aE8r4 pic.twitter.com/TzcJl6yPpK — SFBART (@SFBART) February 2, 2022

UPDATE 12:04 pm: BART service between 24th St Mission and Daly City in the SFO/Millbrae directions have been RESTORED.



We are single-tracking between 24th St Mission and Daly City stations. Expect delays due to single tracking in both SFO and East Bay directions. pic.twitter.com/3prcLr0UHi — SFBART (@SFBART) February 2, 2022

BART spokesperson Chris Filippi said that as of 1 p.m., service was back on both tracks, but with residual delays.