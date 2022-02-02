It's a windy day all over the Bay, and winds took out a tree next to the BART tracks south of San Francisco, leading to a service interruption in the direction of SFO and Millbrae.

The tree fell onto the tracks around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, and a Millbrae-bound train then struck it, causing equipment damage. As of 11:54 a.m., BART tweeted that service was stopped between 24th Street/Mission and Daly City as a result of the situation.

The Mercury News reported that a tree branch fell and hit a train, not the other way around. The location of the tree was not reported.

Passengers trying to get to Daly City were being advised to take Muni, but that doesn't help anyone trying to get to the airport. And then BART announced a few minutes later that service had been restored, but with delays — with single-tracking happening between 24th Street and Daly City.

BART spokesperson Chris Filippi said that as of 1 p.m., service was back on both tracks, but with residual delays.