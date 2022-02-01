- The number of fires at San Francisco homeless encampments increased by two-thirds during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 652 encampment forest during the pandemic’s first year, but that number has dropped significantly since, which actually tracks with the rate of fires among the city's housed residents. [SF Public Press]
- More than 20 Muni lines saw delays Tuesday due to drivers being out sick, but SFMTA says this is not COVID-related, just “regular old sick colds.” Lines affected included “the L Bus, 1, 5, 7, 8, 9, 9R, 14R, 24, 27, 28, 29, 31, 33, 43, 44, 45, 48, 54, 57 and the 58.” [Chronicle]
- Not one, but two sideshows hit the Richmond District this weekend, an area not generally known for such things. The first was Friday night, and another sideshow hit the same intersection on Sunday evening, and there’s plenty of burned rubber and graffiti left in the aftermath. [KTVU]
- Hey, remember that $700,000 settlement for a Fisherman's Wharf police beating victim? The Board of Supervisors delayed it Tuesday, over an officer’s claim that DA Boudin withheld evidence in the case. [@meganrcassidy via Twitter]
- An Oakland man who brought an assault rifle into the SF Bloomingdale’s in September 2019 evaded any additional jail time thanks to a federal federal judge, as his clean conduct on probation is considered a “success story.” [East Bay Times]
- The replacement homeless hotel for the Japantown Kimpton hotel that drew community blowback over its proposed conversion was approved Tuesday, and the 114 units at the Vantaggio Suites will be homeless housing. [Chronicle]
Image: Grant Cai via Unsplash