- There was a major traffic snarl on the Richmond Bridge Wednesday night after a big rig slammed into a car, killing the driver of the car and becoming engulfed in flames. The incident led to all the eastbound, lower-deck lanes of the bridge being closed for three and a half hours, after which only one lane was open. [KTVU / NBC Bay Area]
Truck on fire on Richmond Bridge. @KTVU @sfchronicle @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/jUiFUfKiPE— jordan peterson's apple cider 🏴☠️🏴🖤🐾 (@bayareagooner) January 27, 2022
- 40-year-old Kristopher Payopay of Lathrop has been charged with attempted murder following a vehicle chase and shootout in Scotts Valley on Tuesday night. Payopay was allegedly the passenger in an SUV that was observed driving erratically, and police are still seeking the driver who later evaded them, who they believe to be 41-year-old Alexandria Luevanos. [East Bay Times]
- 76-year-old Mark Stanley Personette, the Colorado man linked by DNA to the 1978 cold-case murder of 15-year-old Marissa Harvey in San Francisco, will be arraigned today. [NBC Bay Area]
- Around 11,000 people are in SF this week to attend the Photonics West 2022 conference at the Moscone Center, which is the first big conference there in a long, long while. [CBS SF]
- Fox News et al are criticizing President Biden's pledge to nominate a Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, forgetting that Ronald Reagan made a similar campaign pledge when he promised to put the first woman on the court over 40 years ago. [New York Times]