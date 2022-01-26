- San Francisco has won a federal court decision in a legal battle against PG&E. An appeals court in D.C. is ordering the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reconsider whether development projects in San Francisco should have to pay for costly equipment in order to use PG&E lines even though SF uses power generated by the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir. [Chronicle]
- According to analysis of wastewater, parts of Contra Costa County and the city of San Rafael show increasing concentrations of COVID, while in other parts of the Bay Area it's been decreasing. [SFGate]
- The San Francisco Board of Supervisors today advanced a resolution to offer a formal apology to the Chinese community for past atrocities committed — similar to what other cities like San Jose have done. [CBS SF]
- Oakland Unified School District is considering closing up to 13 schools. [KTVU]
- Oakland police say they've arrested three adults and one juvenile in connection with a string of 16 armed robberies earlier this month. [CBS SF]
- Spotify has pulled Neil Young's catalog off the streaming platform, following Young's demand that was briefly posted online on Monday. [Chronicle]
- Where to celebrate Lunar New Year in SF and Oakland. [Hoodline]
Photo: Darwin Bell