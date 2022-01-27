- In a must-read interview, the Castro Theatre's new management finally spoke to whether the 100-year-old movie house will continue to show movies. Another Planet Entertainment CEO Gregg Perloff curiously blamed “misinformation” for concerns that the Castro would stop showing movies and become a concert hall. He sounded amenable to hosting annual film festivals and Midnight Mass-type events, but not so much toward everyday repertory films. "There's a difference between these big festivals that go into the Castro and some of the smaller repertory films," he said, adding "It doesn't help anyone if 12 people show up to a film." [Hoodline]
- The 24th Street tamale icon Casa Sanchez building was unanimously approved by the board of supervisors as a historical landmark on Tuesday. Though the 24th Street location is no longer a Casa Sanchez (it’s D’Maize pupuseria), it still bears the old signage, and will be forever enshrined as “the first property to receive historical landmark status for its contribution to San Francisco's Latino community.” [Chronicle]
- A two-alarm fire engulfed the Hookston Senior Homes assisted living facility in Pleasant Hill Thursday afternoon, creating a nightmare for residents. Thankfully everyone was evacuated safely, though one senior had to be evacuated via the balcony, and remains hospitalized with smoke inhalation and burn injuries. [NBC Bay Area]
- Humboldt State University is becoming Cal Poly Humboldt, the first Cal Poly in northern California, and the third statewide. [KRON-4]
- A factory worker at the Amy’s Kitchen’s plant in Santa Rosa (they make those Amy’s microwave entrees) has filed a formal complaint about working conditions, there, including that workers aren’t allowed to use the bathroom on-shift, and don't have access to clean drinking water. [NBC Bay Area]
- Golden State Warriors small forward Andrew Wiggins not only made his first All-Star game on Thursday, he was named a starter alongside teammate Steph Curry. [NBC Sports]
