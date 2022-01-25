- The westbound Carquinez Bridge was closed for about seven hours Monday night due to police activity (likely a shooting investigation). Travelers on I-80 were being told to use alternate routes starting around 6 p.m., and the bridge lanes didn't reopen to traffic until 1:30 a.m. [NBC Bay Area]
- Friends and co-workers of 27-year-old Michael Odell, the Stanford nurse who was found dead in an East Bay wildlife refuge last week near the Dumbarton Bridge, confirm that he died of suicide. They say they believe it's important to tell his story, because of the significant mental-health struggles of frontline workers caring for COVID patients. [KRON4]
- A shortage of transit workers due to the Omicron surge is rippling through the California economy. [CalMatters]
- Bay Area dog owners — especially those with French bulldogs — are on edge following the well publicized string of dognappings at gunpoint. [Chronicle]
- A redwood forest on Mendocino County's Lost Coast has been returned to the Native American group known as the InterTribal Sinkyone Wilderness Council. [KTVU / Chronicle]
- President Biden called a Fox News reporter a "stupid son of a bitch" on a hot mic, but obviously this is nothing compared to all the times Trump insulted reporters because Biden called to apologize afterwards. [CNN]
- Sarah Palin apparently flouted vaccine rules to dine indoors in New York on Saturday and then found out she had COVID on Monday, and she's not vaccinated obviously, so people are pissed. [CNN]
- Yep, 49ers fans are once again hoping to turn SoFi Stadium "red" as they head to root for the away team down in L.A. [ABC 7]
Photo: Wikimedia