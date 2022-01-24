- Two Stockton men were arrested on suspicion of multiple vehicle break-ins in and around Palo Alto on Thursday, and they were tracked thanks to one of the devices they allegedly stole. One of the theft victims helped guide police to the suspects because she was tracking her stolen device as it traveled around the Peninsula, and they were pulled over in Los Altos. [NBC Bay Area]
- A group of UCSF doctors penned an open letter to Governor Gavin Newsom about starting to drop some of the "mindless" rules and policies, especially for schoolchildren, as we move from the pandemic to the endemic phase of COVID-19. [San Francisco Standard]
- SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin has launched a program that allows staffers to take language classes at City College during work hours. [CBS SF]
- Two people were arrested Sunday morning in South San Francisco for allegedly abducting and trying to traffic a 22-year-old woman. [Bay Area News Group]
- 33-year-old Charles Goetting, convicted of shooting two BART police officers in Oakland in 2015 and accused of murdering a third person whose body was found in his van, pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced last year to 35 years to life, according to newly released documents. [East Bay Times]
- Facebook/Meta says it's building a new supercomputer for help with AI research. [CNN]
- The New York Times praises South Bay Rep. Ro Khanna's new book, Dignity In a Digital Age, in which he argues for more tech-job opportunitis to be spread out around the country. [New York Times]
- Sarah Palin, who is in New York and was about attend a high-profile trial in which she is the plaintiff suing the New York Times for libel, tested positive for COVID and now the trial has been pushed back. [Associated Press]
