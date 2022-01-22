With wind gusts exceeding 60mph in some parts of the region, PG&E reported nearly 30,000 account holders lost electricity — primarily due to downed or damaged power lines — between Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service had previously issued a Wind Advisory that went through Friday night and into Saturday morning. During that time, the Bay Area was pummeled by high, hurricane-like winds. While most of the region was subjected to winds between 30mph to 40mph, a jaw-dropping 96mph wind speed was recorded near Healdsburg Hills.

The result of these strong winds? Many of PG&E's antiquated, poorly maintained, dangerously fragile power lines came crashing down like dominos, leaving tens of thousands of account holders in the Bay Area without power.

#SAFETY: Downed trees or branches could be hiding a power line. Always assume all wires are energized and extremely dangerous. Don't touch or try to move it—keep children and animals far away. Report downed lines to 911 and PG&E at 1-800-743-5002. https://t.co/fDUxnshHhU pic.twitter.com/JPVrtBYs8l — Pacific Gas & Electric (@PGE4Me) January 22, 2022

NBC Bay Area reported earlier today that some 30,000 account holders with the utility experienced no power yesterday and today. PG&E has successfully restored power to thousands of accounts, but large clusters of power outages in the East Bay are still displayed on the utility's power outage map as being without power.

But for some, the downed power lines meant more than just a loss of electricity. They also caused damage to nearby property. And made for loud bangs.

Impressive peak gusty offshore winds from across the state:



NWS Bay Area:

96 mph near Healdsburg Hills N



NWS Los Angeles:

89 mph near Mt Lukens Truck Trail



NWS San Diego:

89 mph near Fremont Canyon/ Santa Ana Mtns



NWS Sacramento

141 mph near Kirkwood/Sierra Nevada#cawx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 22, 2022

“It was a bang, it was enough to wake me up,” John Tulloch, a resident of Oakland Hills, told Mercury News, adding that though the entire neighborhood is still without power, nobody seemed injured. “We’ll just be patient and wait for [Pacific Gas & Electric] to get the tree off the wires and get the wires back up.”

IMPORTANT: During powerful wind events, please be careful when out walking/hiking. Trees can fall with little to no warning. No injuries so far. #CaWx #California pic.twitter.com/O1WsGyGlp7 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 22, 2022

PG&E has said it expects most account holders affected by the power outages to have their electricity restored later today; to see PG&E's "Outage Center," as well as an updated map on the current parts of the Bay Area experiencing outages, visit pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter.

Related: Yep, PG&E Lines Responsible for Dixie Fire

Photo: Getty Images/nycshooter