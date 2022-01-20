- Mayor Breed crowed to the media today about declining COVID-19 cases, citing DPH data, but it turns out the DPH data was not entirely inaccurate. The DPH put out a correction Thursday afternoon, acknowledging that “we inadvertently indicated that our 7-day average of COVID-19 cases had dropped to 1,076 on Jan. 12. The correct number is 1,705 cases.” So… missed it by only 629. [@FitzTheReporter via Twitter]
- Much of the Bay Area will be under a high wind advisory starting at 7 a.m. Friday. Expect gusts of up to 50-60 miles per hours per hour, and according to the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office, “Winds will be strongest over the higher terrain” of the North Bay and East Bay. [@NWSBayArea via Twitter]
- At least two swimmers were bitten by either seals or sea lions this week at Aquatic Park Cove, and several others report they experienced seal “chasings.”A marine biologist says that “Sea lions, especially the big males, can be territorial when they are trying to round up a harem of ladies. If you are encroaching on their females, they will rise to the challenge.” [Broke-Ass Stuart]
- The company behind those suspicious COVID-19 testing sites at Mission Dolores and Golden Gate Park is in more hot water, as City Attorney David Chiu has subpoenaed their records. Chui’s spokesperson says “They were asking people their Social Security numbers and immigration status, which are definitely red flags,” and adds that their staff may not have been adequately trained to perform the tests. [Associated Press]
- A planned SMART train rail connection between Novato and Solano County, along the Highway 37 corridor that’s been subject to flooding, is set to get a boost in a state rail plan coming out next month. [Chronicle]
- Governor Newsom has a $50 million plan to reduce the number of homeless encampments statewide, but cities have already requested $120 million, and Newsom says he’ll add more in this year’s budget. [Bay Area News Group]
