- Around 100 people, including San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu, gathered in Portsmouth Square to mourn the death of East Bay native Michelle Go Tuesday night. Go was pushed in front of a subway to her death on Saturday in New York City, and there was a memorial vigil there as well attended by over 1,000 people last night. [Mercury News]
- Santa Cruz Harbor suffered an estimated $6 million in damage from Saturday's tsunami. Restrooms and showers in the harbor were flood-damaged, and infrastructure including pilings suffered damage as well. [Bay Area News Group]
The scene at the Santa Cruz Harbor as a tsunami generated tidal surge causing damage Saturday morning #TsunamiAdvisory pic.twitter.com/9ijKU9ZVaK— Vern Fisher (@VFisher45) January 15, 2022
- Three of Tonga's smaller, outlying islands, Nomuka, Mango, and Fonoifua, are said to largely devastated, with almost no structures left standing after Saturday's volcanic eruption and tsunami. Around 150 people are said to live on the islands, but the extent of casualties is not known. [Associated Press]
- Belmont police were warning of an "aggressive" mountain lion in the area that reportedly fought and killed another mountain lion Wednesday morning, in the vicinity of Hidden Canyon Park and a residential neighborhood of Belmont. [NBC Bay Area]
- A new poll has found that Oakland voters are not that interested in spending tax dollars on the new A's stadium complex at Howard Terminal — but at the moment there is no plan to use taxpayer dollars. [KTVU]
- A pretty large asteroid, said to be the width of three stacked Salesforce Towers, zoomed safely past Earth on Tuesday and delighted astronomers. [NBC Bay Area]
- Fashion editor and icon, and former creative director at Vogue, André Leon Talley, has died at age 73. [New York Times]
Top image via Tim Cattera Photo