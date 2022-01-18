- Kaiser mental health care workers spent Monday protesting outside Kaiser's facility in Oakland in part due to the company's rescinding a pledge to make MLK Day a paid holiday this year. Kaiser will make it a paid holiday in 2023, it says, but workers say they were also protesting other structural and systemic racism issues at Kaiser. [Mission Local]
- San Mateo Mayor Diane Papan has announced her candidacy for the redrawn Assembly District 21, which includes much of the Peninsula. Papan is the daughter of former Assembly Speaker Lou Papan, known as the "Dean" of the Assembly, and the sister of former Millbrae Mayor Virginia “Gina” Papan. [Mercury News]
- Big stretches of Valencia, Fillmore, and Haight streets, among several others, are getting speed limits reduced to 20 mph thanks to a new state law aimed at protecting pedestrians. [Hoodline]
- A video has gone viral — via Nextdoor — of a FedEx package being hurled from a FedEx truck onto a person's stoop in San Francisco, but nothing inside was damaged. [KTVU]
- Another stolen French bulldog, this one stolen at gunpoint in Oakland last Thursday, has been returned safely home, but no details about the return were given. [CBS SF]
- Around $7 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) purchased by San Mateo County last year, including face shields, goggles and cleaning supplies, was destroyed after mistakenly being left outside through all of the fall's rainstorms. [Chronicle]
- Images have arrived of an ash-covered Tonga, and the nation is now worried about aid workers brining COVID to the islands, which have been largely COVID-free through the pandemic. [New York Times]
- Damage assessments and full casualty counts still have not been made, but it appears Tonga was largely spared the massive devastation that was feared. [Associated Press]
- In its biggest acquisition ever, Microsoft is set to buy Activision Blizzard, the makers of the Call of Duty and World of Warcraft franchises, for nearly $70 billion. [The Verge]
