- A 40-year-old woman who was pushed to her death in front of an oncoming subway train in New York City over the weekend was a Bay Area native. Michelle Alyssa Go, who grew up in Berkeley and Fremont, is being remembered by friends and family as "a beautiful, brilliant, kind, and intelligent woman." [KRON4 / Mercury News]
- Kaiser Permanente is telling 3,900 patients who got vaccinated with Pfizer shots at its Walnut Creek medical center last fall that they may have been under-dosed. The mistaken dosing won't, they say, significantly impact immunity from COVID, but they are offering extra shots to anyone who wants them. [East Bay Times]
- A 15-year-old boy was arrested Sunday in Stockton after allegedly slamming into another vehicle while trying to flee from police, resulting in the death of a 37-year-old man. [KTVU]
- Some high school students in Oakland are planning to stay home and boycott school Tuesday over COVID safety concerns. [NBC Bay Area]
- The CDC is citing obesity as a primary reason that kids are being hospitalized with COVID. [KRON4]
- Part owner of the Warriors and one-time would-be gubernatorial candidate Chamath Palihapitiya went on a tech-bro podcast and did a tech-bro thing where he asserted that "nobody cares" about the ongoing human rights abuses against the Muslim-minority Uyghurs in China, and now the Warriors had to put out a statement distancing themselves from Palihapitiya and his unfeeling, unthinking bullshit. [CNBC]
- It's the Year of the Tiger starting in February, and SF Public Works crews will be at work decorating Chinatown in the next two weeks ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo: Giorgio Trovato