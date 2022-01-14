- San Francisco Unified School District and the unions that serve it reached an agreement Thursday to keep schools open. The teachers' and staff unions were demanding N95 or KN95 masks for all students and staff, as well as 10 days paid sick leave, and they got both. [CBS SF]
- San Quentin inmate Rahsaan “New York” Thomas, 51, who has gained national attention and a Pulitzer Prize nomination for his podcast Ear Hustle, is likely getting paroled thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom. Newsom commuted Thomas's sentence this week, and he'll now go before a parole board who already recommended the commutation. [Associated Press]
- A reminder to current and future presidents and Fox News when they come for us about wildfires and "forest management": 46% of the land in California, and a whole lot of the forest that likes to burn, is owned by the federal government. [Chronicle]
- Two female suspects were arrested this week at the Sephora store in Concord after allegedly stashing over $1,000 in merchandise in baby strollers and trying to walk out without paying. [CBS SF]
- In other Sephora news, the LVMH-owned company just signed the biggest office lease of the pandemic era in downtown SF, subleasing 286,000 square feet at 350 Mission Street from Salesforce, for a new consolidated headquarters. [Chronicle]
- The redevelopment of the Days Inn on Grove Street in Hayes Valley is pushing forward with plans to build a new, 105-room boutique hotel in its place. [Socketsite]
- Oakland's own Amy Schneider reached a new Jeopardy! milestone on Thursday night's game, matching third-place all-time champion James Holzhauer for the most number of consecutive games won, with 32. [CBS News]
- Tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa has been revoked for a second time by Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, and this time it may keep him from competing in the Australian Open. [CNN]
Photo: Vladimir Kudinov