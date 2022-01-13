- The SF Symphony had to cancel an afternoon performance Thursday due to COVID cases in the orchestra. There's no word on the rest of the weekend schedule. [KRON4]
- A test of sewage in the South Bay suggests that the Omicron wave has crested already. [CBS SF]
- The lawsuits have been withdrawn, and the merger between Mills College and Northeastern University is moving forward. [SF Business Times]
- A 34-year-old Oakland man linked to jewelry store robberies in Chico, Folsom, Santa Barbara, and Scottsdale, Arizona, and thefts totaling over $700,000 was sentenced today to 15 years in prison. [Mercury News]
- An attorney for Los Gatos "cool mom" Shannon O'Connor has filed a new motion for bail that argues she is not a flight risk. [Mercury News]
- Governor Gavin Newsom today denied parole to Robert Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan. [KRON4]
- Around 1,600 defendants in Santa Clara County who were sentenced to a sheriff's weekend work program that was suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic have been granted amnesty and no longer have to serve that sentence. [Mercury News]
- A coalition of doctors and educators want Spotify to stand up and do something about all the bullshit virus misinformation being spewed on Joe Rogan's podcast. [The Hill]