- A multi-car accident caused massive delays along I-80 in San Pablo this morning. CHP reported the Sunday morning crash involved four vehicles that left one man dead; the now-deceased driver of the transit van was traveling on eastbound I-80 near San Pablo Dam Road when they reportedly lost control and hit the center divider wall at about 6:14 a.m. — the van eventually stopped while facing oncoming traffic, which caused three other cars to strike the vehicle. [Chronicle]
- Klay Thompson will make his return to the Warriors inside the Chase Center Sunday night. After 941 days since his last NBA game, Twitter was quick to respond to the news of Thompson's expected return — "there won’t be a dry eye at Chase when Klay comes back,” one tweet read. [KRON4]
- It's pretty certain at this point that VTA will acquire a piece of downtown San Jose land for its BART extension. [Hoodline]
- Here's your reminder that SF has a bevy of phenomenal pupuserias. [Eater SF]
- The free COVID-19 testing site organized by Community Wellness America, Inc. that's at 18th and Dolores streets appears to be operating... sans permits. [Mission Local]
- Looks like we’ll (at long last) have a dry week. [Weather]
- Over 20 gray wolves have recently been killed near Yellowstone National Park — outside of their protected range. [The Bold Italic]
- As Brazil's Amazon continues to burn, much of that land is now being repurposed for cattle; Acre, a state in the Brazilian Amazon, has seen the state’s cattle herd size increase to more than 3.8 million... or four times its human population. [Mongabay]
- Omicron surges have officially pushed many municipalities across the country — especially those in southern and midwestern states — over the breaking point, with hospitals and firehouses responding around the clock to COVID-19-related emergencies. [Associated Press]
