- California's booster rate is 38% among the vaccinated, and in some counties it's far lower. The Bay Area has the highest rate of people with boosters, at 55%, with San Francisco, Marin, and San Mateo counties having the highest rates. [CalMatters]
- State officials are trying to keep emergency rooms from being overwhelmed with nervous COVID patients who are not actually that sick. Experts including UCSF's Dr. Jeanne Noble say the majority of those heading to the ER are what they call the "worried well" who do not need to be there, and you should only go to the ER if you having extreme trouble breathing, get dizzy upon standing, and have other severe symptoms of low oxygen. [Chronicle]
- At least one local expert does not agree with the latest idea for a fix to Millennium Tower's tilting problem, and the drama goes on. [ABC 7]
- Sunnyvale-based 23andMe has just launched its own, wholly owned clinical trial of a new cancer immunotherapy drug aimed at reactivating the body's immune system to fight tumors. [SF Business Times]
- The CEO of Moderna is suggesting that a fourth booster of dose of its vaccine might be necessary in the fall. [KRON4]
- Damage estimates in the Colorado wildfire last week have topped $500 million, with around 1,100 homes and businesses destroyed. [KRON4]
- Sidney Poitier, hailed as the first Black movie star in the U.S. and the first to win Best Actor at the Oscars, has died at the age of 94. [CBS SF]
- Billie Eilish and Kanye West will headline Coachella this year. [KABC]
Photo: Darwin Bell