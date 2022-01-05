Two armed thieves in Oakland's Adams Point neighborhood likely didn't know they were robbing the current reigning champion of Jeopardy!, but Amy Schneider was robbed of her wallet and phone on Sunday — and she's okay.

Highlighting further the perceived crime wave we're experiencing around the Bay in which the common wisdom has been that it's not safe to walk down the street, Schneider was robbed at gunpoint Sunday on the 200 block of Lenox Avenue in Oakland. Schneider spoke about the robbery on Twitter Monday, in lieu of her usual threads recapping each day's game as it airs, and the robbery was later confirmed by the Oakland Police Department, per Bay City News.

"So, first off: I'm fine," Schneider said. "But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone. I then couldn't really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything."

She said she was likely now to get behind on her recapping because she wouldn't get to discuss the Jeopardy! game that aired Monday.

There were two alleged assailants in the robbery, as KTVU learned from the OPD.

"Two unknown individuals, one with a firearm, approached the victim and demanded the victim’s property," investigators told KTVU in an email. "The victim complied, and the individuals ran off with the victim’s personal belongings."

Schneider has not tweeted since Monday, but she continues to win on the show. As of Wednesday, she has won 26 consecutive games, and she is swiftly approaching the $1 million mark in winnings.

As SFist noted previously, Schneider is quietly campaigning — in a way — for trans acceptance with her winning streak, and she is now the highest-earning female player ever on the show. She also has the fourth-highest win total below recent champ Matt Amodio — though she could overtake his record of $1.518 million any week now if this streak continues. She is currently 12 games away from tying Amodio's total number of wins.

On New Year's Eve, Schneider pinned a tweet acknowledging all the trolling she has no doubt gotten in addition to racking up over 50,000 followers on Twitter.

"I’d like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I’m a man," she wrote. "Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind [prayer emoji]."

Top image: Casey Durkin/Jeopardy Productions