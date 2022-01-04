A 43-year-old man linked to a fatal Monday shooting near the Embarcadero turned himself in to San Francisco police shortly after the shooting.

The suspect, identified as Ricky Anicas, was taken into custody Monday following the 3:30 p.m. shooting on the 100 block of Brannan Street, near the Embarcadero. As SFist noted this morning, this was the first recorded homicide of the new year in the city.

As KPIX reports, while police were investigating the killing, Anicas turned himself in at San Francisco County Jail, identifying himself as the shooter. Investigators say, based on an interview, that Anicas is the sole suspect.

A motive has not been revealed, and Anicas is being held without bail.

Oakland saw its first two homicides in the first three days of 2022 — one on Saturday, and another on Monday evening around 6:30 p.m. on the 300 block of 13th Street. As KTVU reports, police have already made an arrest in the Monday homicide in Oakland, and the suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Ramon Spicer.

With the year-end totals now in but potentially not fully confirmed — investigations sometimes determine that deaths were not homicides — Oakland saw 134 homicides, and San Francisco reportedly saw 56 in 2021. (SFist had the figure yesterday at 48, based on this homicide tally.)