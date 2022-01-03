Oakland officially had 134 homicides in 2021, and the first homicide of the new year happened on Saturday. The shooting occurred outside a liquor store at 34th and Hollis streets, and a local pastor pleaded with the community to "put down your guns." [KTVU]
Could a destructive winter wildfire like the one that just tore through the suburbs between Denver and Boulder happen in California? Cal Fire Assistant Deputy Director Daniel Berlant says it absolutely could, any time very dry conditions are coupled with high winds. [Chronicle]
More than 230 flights were delayed and 66 flights were canceled at SFO on Sunday evening, and, nationwide, cancelations continue into Monday due to Omicron impacts on flight crews, and more. [CBS SF]
Influential hip hop music producer Traxamillion and hyphy pioneer died in Santa Clara over the weekend at the age of 43 — and the cause was a rare form of cancer. [KTVU]
The jury in the Elizabeth Holmes trial returns for a seventh day of deliberations today after taking Thursday and Friday off. [Associated Press]
The California Department of Public Health is engaged in a broad-based study of COVID-19 antibodies across the state population, distinguishing between antibodies from vaccines and infections, in a first-of-its-kind effort at this stage in the pandemic. [East Bay Times]
Over the weekend, the Chronicle had more on Stinson Beach's existential struggle to fend off rising sea levels, and potential plans for sand dunes to protect some of the town's most vulnerable homes. [Chronicle]
Willie Brown gave a typically vague interview for the New York Times' California Today column, but he calls Mayor London Breed's recent emergency declaration in the Tenderloin both "very bold" and "grandmotherish." [New York Times]
The FDA has authorized COVID booster shots for kids ages 12 to 15. [The Hill]
Monday Morning Headlines: State Begins Unique Study of COVID Antibody Prevalence