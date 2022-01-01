- San Francisco Fire Department Chief, Jeanine Nicholson, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Nicholson had reportedly received the positive result Monday, the saying that her symptoms have been mild so far, and she's working from home. [NBC Bay Area]
- The drag cast of the “Golden Girls Live” show at Oasis pays homage to Betty White. D’Arcy Drollinger — who played Betty White’s beloved character, Rose Nyland, for seven years in the drag version of the "Golden Girls" — waxed that White was "really part of [her] life and having her be gone all of a sudden is heartbreaking." [KRON4]
- The owners of Fortune Cleaners have managed (by no small feat) to weather the pandemic—and all the supply chain and inflation woes that followed suit. [Mission Local]
- Here's your reminder that Alameda County and Berkeley health officials have now ordered residents to wear masks when inside any public setting, including offices, gyms, and houses of worship. [Oaklandside]
- It looks like the Bay Area's newest native was born in Antioch. [KPIX]
- If you're keen on releasing some pent-up rage (in a responsible way, inside a safe setting), an ax-throwing bar is expected to come to downtown San Jose this year. [Hoodline]
- FYI: Scientists have learned that the Corn Belt region of the U.S. Midwest — an area of the country that produces some 75% of all domestic corn — has lost around 35% of its most fertile topsoil over the past 400 years and some 50% of its fertilizing agents have disappeared this past century, leading to "stunted and smaller than normal" plants. [Mongabay]
- The record-setting wildfires continue burning through Colorado and are now responsible for destroying at least 1,000 homes; entire neighborhoods have reportedly been reduced to ash. [NYT]
Photo: Getty Images/tomograf