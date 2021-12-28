- There were several snow-capped peaks around the Bay over the weekend, but early this morning, snow was falling in the low-lying area of Angwin, in Napa County. As of 5 a.m., the area east of St. Helena was seeing freshly fallen snow, at an elevation of around 1,000 feet. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Sierra and Tahoe area have seen record-breaking snowfall this month, with a total of 193.7 inches recorded at UC Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Lab. That destroys the previous December record, in 1970, of 173 total inches. [ABC 7]
- Many people who fled the Bay Area to Tahoe for the Christmas holiday still can't get out due to the massive amount of snow. [KTVU]
- Multiple bars around the Castro, and a couple in SoMa and elsewhere, have temporarily closed for a few days amid the Omicron surge, out of concern for workers and patrons. [Hoodline]
- Experts are trying to get people to think differently about case numbers and the Omicron surge, now that we are in the endemic phase of COVID-19 — even though there are still unknowns, and dangers in communities with low vaccination rates. [The Hill]
- A fatal crash occurred Tuesday morning around 3:50 a.m. on southbound 101 in Menlo Park involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. [Bay City News]
- The jury in the Elizabeth Holmes trial comes back this morning for a fifth day of deliberations, without having reached a verdict on Monday. [New York Times]
- As the Chronicle likes to remind us every winter, it snowed in San Francisco one day in February, 1976 — and they've been collecting reader photos of the rare event for the last couple of years. [Chronicle]
- Infection with the Omicron variant may increase immunity against the Delta variant, according to a new study out of South Africa. [Bloomberg]
Photo: Mt. Vaca this morning courtesy of AlertWildfire/PG&E